Dorit Kemsley breaks silence on ‘reconciliation’ with Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley on navigating separation from Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley and Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley are not getting back together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shared with People how she is managing her separation from husband PK after nine years of marriage.

Speaking candidly, Dorit revealed that PK had been “a full-blown alcoholic” and emphasised that their focus is on healing before considering whether to reconcile their relationship.

“We are not talking about reconciliation,” she shared.

“We're not in that part. I think that there's a lot of work to do, absolutely. The kids come first and co-parenting is of the utmost importance to both of us, and I think that the only way for us to do that and to do it well is for us to remain amicable and friends. That's always my first choice. Now with PK, sometimes he can choose whether or not we're going to stay in that space, so we're navigating it.”

“There's still a lot of love there,” she added.

“This was a choice and a decision that was made. It was made mutually, initiated by PK, and that was in a time where, okay, we've been trying to work at this, we have good moments, we have bad moments.”

The news of Dorit and PK Kemsley's separation left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans puzzled, as the former had previously shared during the season 13 reunion just four months ago that their relationship was "the best they had ever been."

Dorit clarified, however, that her statement was true at the time.

“When I had shot the show, PK and I were never in places that were negative and trying to hide it,” she revealed.

“I don't think you can actually do that, to be honest. When I shot the reunion and Andy had asked how we were doing, PK was four months newly sober, and it was an entirely different world.”

“A lot of the things we didn't have answers for,” Dorit further clarified.

“If PK and I were going to separate last year, I would've talked about it. If he was going to choose to get sober or he realised that he had a problem with alcohol, we would've spoken about it. But the nature of this season, a lot of things came to light and I was sharing them as they were coming. And that's throughout the entire season.”

Dorit shared that her husband PK's journey to sobriety played a significant role in their decision to separate.

As he delved deeper into recovery, PK realised the importance of focusing on himself, and she explained that their separation was a necessary step to support that process.

“Him and I were super close, and I think that once he made the decision to get sober and to take the journey, things became very clear, and he had a lot of work to do on himself,” Dorit said.

“And I think in that, that was a contributing factor to us also deciding to [say], ‘Okay, let’s separate, take some time apart, work on ourselves individually and collectively and see where we end up.’”

She emphasised her desire for viewers to understand the situation for what it truly is.

“This is not, ‘Oh, I’m finally going to be honest.’ This is me being open about this is what it’s been,” she explained.