Christopher Brown confirms he is dating multiple people at once

Chris Brown's fans stayed in the same hotel as him in hopes to date the singer.

Christopher Brown recently revealed his relationship status when he made a guest appearance on Kai Cenat's stream.

While on the Cenat’s livestream, Brown admitted that he is involved in multiple relationships.

The streamer followed up with the question, "More than one girlfriend?" to which the singer proudly replied, "Something like that."

The Under he Influence singer expressed that honesty is the key that helped him manage his 'open relationships.'

"Just keep it 100. Just be honest," he claimed.

The 35-year-old singer didn’t disclose the names of his partners, but has had dating history with famous women, which included Rihanna, Draya Michele, and Karrueche Tran.

He is also a father to Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and Lovely Symphani with Diamond Brown.

A week before this revelation, the R&B musician’s former manager, Tina Davis, alleged that during his early career, parents would leave their daughters at hotels he stayed at, in search of an opportunity to date the star.

"Parents were dropping their kids off at hotels like, 'Go get Chris Brown! Go get him!'" she explained.

"Parents were sending their kids to the hotel because he was a sweetheart to the world. So they were like, 'He’s a good kid. I want you to marry this kid. Go get him.'"