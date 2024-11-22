Miley Cyrus reflects on passing torch to new generation of stars

The Disney legend also gave a nod to her own idols including Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Tina Turner

Miley Cyrus is embracing her role as a mentor to rising stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo.

In her Billions Club: The Series episode, previewed exclusively by Billboard on Thursday, November 21, the Grammy-winning artist, 31, reflected on how her artistry has influenced a new wave of talent.

“You never think about in the future, someone replicating what you do,” she said to her sister Brandi. “You’re just doing it because it’s honest in the moment.”

With six of her songs surpassing a billion streams on Spotify, the Disney Legend explained how watching her work shape culture has been a profound experience. “It’s something I didn’t know I wanted, but I guess I do,” she shared.

However, she emphasised the importance of individuality, saying, “Even though they look up to me the way I look up to these other women, it’s really important they do it their own way, because that’s what my career has represented above all else.”

Cyrus credited her own idols — Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Tina Turner — for inspiring her journey and noted the joy in passing that influence along. “The freedom I’ve kind of given these other artists to be themselves... it’s just amazing to watch that be so impactful and influential.”

As she prepares for her next album, the Flowers hitmaker continues to make space for others, offering support for artists like Roan. “I wish people would not give [her] a hard time,” she said, acknowledging the unique pressures of today’s industry.