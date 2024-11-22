Khloe Kardashian sends fans wild with new look

Khloe Kardashian is yet again back with a new look just in time for the winters creating a buzz.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram Thursday, November 21 to treat her fans with her selfies flaunting her new rich medium ash brown hair color.

She accompanied the post with caption involving four brown heart emojis.

As per Daily Mail, in order to add dimension, Khloe, who recently had a piercing with Kylie Jenner by her side to soothe her, has added subtle highlights.

This time around she experimented with a new colour shade, which is cooler in comparison with the previous one – light cinnamon balayage.

Multiple people were tagged to this post by her: Schwarzkopf's U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique Tracey Cunningham, celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons and celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles.

Her exit from her former chestnut and bleach blonde looks sent fans into frenzy drawing likes and comments from her around 300M followers, with one like in particular from Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and The Voice contestant Marcos Covos.

One social media user wrote, “Honey the hair is wild @khloekardashian I love you so much,”

Second user added, “koko's in her wintery brunette era guyssss! this tone of color was made for you.”

Only two days prior to this Instagram post, the Good American co-founder introduced her fragrance, XO Khloé. The aforesaid product is set to release on Ulta's website and shelves on December 1 and December 8 respectively.