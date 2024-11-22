Lily-Rose Depp sends befitting message to people who want her ‘to fail’

Lily-Rose Depp sends befitting message to people who wants her ‘to fail’

Lily-Rose Depp is not letting people’s thought overpower her.

The daughter of actor-musician Johnny Depp and French model-actress-singer Vanessa Paradis, recently talked to Vanity Fair about finding and creating her own identity in Hollywood, despite critics.

“I feel like people have been ready to see me fail, in a way, since I was a kid,” she said.

“That has made me only want to work harder and prove people wrong. Not in a vindictive way at all, but just in a sense of, like, fuel to my fire. I do want to prove that I’m a hard worker and I’m not here for anything else but to work hard. But Rob [Eggers, Nosferatu director] was one of my bucket list directors. I didn’t think I would get to work with him so soon, so early in my career.”

The actress went on to say that she has felt that constant pressure as “it’s been my life” having “come from a family of artists.”

“Both of my parents are these incredible artists and I have grown up with that,” Depp explained.

“Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here. You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn’t fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.'”

The Idol star emphasised that she loves acting, so “if people still want to talk shit or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem.”

Lily-Rose’s upcoming movie, Nosferatu, will release on December 25, in which she played Ellen Hutter opposite Bill Skarsgård’s iconic vampire.