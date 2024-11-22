King Charles holds crucial meeting after Harry honours indigenous community

King Charles has seemingly followed in the footsteps of his son Prince Harry by meeting indigenous leaders.

The monarch held a key meeting with "scientists and business and indigenous leaders" at St James’s Palace.

The royal family released delightful photos of the King from the significant event on social media.

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "Today at St James’s Palace, The King joined scientists and business and indigenous leaders to hear how a new framework developed by His Majesty’s @circulareconomyalliance could help build an bioeconomy that is climate neutral and in harmony with nature."

It is important to note that King Charles' meeting with Indigenous peoples occurred after his estranged son, Harry, visited the Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver on Tuesday, November 19, for a meaningful purpose.

In a statement released on the Duke of Sussex's official website, the former working royal said that he was deeply moved by the "warmth and hospitality extended by the communities."

He added, "As his work with the Invictus Games progresses, he remains dedicated to ensuring that the legacy of these Games leaves a lasting and positive impact for Indigenous communities, grounded in respect, understanding and collaboration."