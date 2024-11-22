Selena Gomez gets back to her roots for Emilia Pérez role: Here’s how

Selena Gomez reflects on learning Spanish for Emilia Pérez role

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about learning Spanish for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Speaking on NPR's Fresh Air, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed she lost her fluency for Spanish language after moving to California from Texas as she wanted to pursue her career in entertainment industry.

“I got my first job at 7, and most of my jobs from that point on were English,” said the 32-year-old.

The singer and actress mentioned, “And I just lost [my Spanish]. That's kind of the case for a lot of people, especially Mexican American people.”

Selena, who plays a cartel leader's wife in Netflix's movie, shared she took language lessons for almost six months.

“I wish I just knew a lot more than I do. But I think that's why I try to honour my culture as much as possible — from releasing an album in Spanish to wanting to pursue this movie,” stated the Calm Down crooner.

She remarked, “I don't think it'll be the last thing I do in Spanish.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena pointed out that she had an “emotional” experience while singing in Jacques Audiard directed movie.

“It was one of the most emotional songs that I got to record during the process of shooting this movie,” continued the Monte Carlo actress.

Selena further said, “I remember just singing it and thinking to myself: This could have been my song (Mi Camino).”

“And this could have been a song on an album I would put out personally because it's so well said and it feels very true to who I am, to where I am,” she added.