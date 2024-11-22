Angelina Jolie opens up about ‘quite private’ kids, ‘they can have that’

Angelina Jolie on 'privacy' of kids

Angelina Jolie is respecting her children, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, and their privacy.

In a conversation with Good Morning America, the 49-year-old movie star said that “none of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time.”

Angelina, who is soon to appear in the film Maria, has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara.

“They're quite private,” she said about her children. “Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born to privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

The diva, who also emphasised on the importance of motherhood is her life, called the experience of being a mother her “happiness.”

“You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters,” she said about motherhood.

While discussing the film Maria with GMA's Michael Strahan, Angelina noted current priorities in her life, from which one of the main is her kids.

She shared how her children had to bear with her while she practised opera while prepping for her role of singer Maria Callas.

“All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare.” Angelina said.