Katie Maloney confirms relationship with Nick Martin

Katie Maloney on relationship with musician Nick Martin

Katie Maloney has officially confirmed her relationship with the Sleeping with Sirens musician Nick Martin.

Maloney made her romance with boyfriend public through her Instagram Stories on Monday.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared a heartfelt photo of Martin gently resting his hand on her thigh, while she placed her hand on his. Maloney added a black heart emoji over the image and subtly tagged Martin's Instagram handle in dark font.

This marks the first time Maloney, 37, has shared a photo with Martin, 41, since revealing she was in a relationship during an Oct. 16 episode of her Disrespectfully podcast.

“He just makes me feel really special, and he’s really special, and yeah, I’m just really, really happy,” she gushed during the episode, describing how “in love” she was with “the most wonderful person.”

Shortly after her revelation, Page Six reported that Maloney and Martin were dating.

According to a source, the pair initially connected through mutual friends and bonded over their shared love of emo music and experience in hospitality.

“Katie loves the emo music scene and has been a fan and friend of Nick’s band for some time,” the insider shared last month. “While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August, and their relationship developed really quickly.”

Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and her friend Scheana Shay have also acknowledged the new relationship in recent weeks.