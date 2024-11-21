Post Malone faces first backlash after major shift in career

Post Malone fans displeased by recent performance at CMA Awards

Post Malone, known for chart-topping hits like Sunflower and Rockstar, shocked fans with a dreadful performance at a star-studded event.

The Circles crooner made an appearance at the '58th Annual Country Music Association Awards' held on, November 20th, where he delivered the opening number of the event California Sober with Chris Stapleton.

The 29-year-old singer then gave a solo rendition of his ballad Yours which he has dedicated to his two-year-old daughter whom he shares with his fiancée.

While many artists at the ceremony was praised by the viewers, Post met with brutal comments over his ballad performance.

The audience took to X (formerly Twitter), as they shared their raw opinions about the performance with one saying, “Listening to Post Malone was torture! #bad #realbad is it just me? Off key and just terrible as a whole.”

“Post Malone's daughter is going to get emancipated and then elope after hearing her father's awful performance on the #CMAawards,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile some fans suggested him to stick to his original genre.

“I love Post Malone but he needs to stick with pop or whatever it was he was singing before.”

Another echoed the opinion, “Know your range man. You’re a party song guy. You can’t sing good enough for slow, sad songs.”

Post made this significant genre switch in August when he released his first ever country album, F-1 Trillion, which included collaborations with renowned country music singers like, Tim McGraw, Dolly Patron, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

Despite of the appalling reaction from the fans, Post Malone's album has surprisingly received seven Grammy nominations including Best Country Album for F-1 Trillion.