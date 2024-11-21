Prince William opens up as King Charles and Princess Kate face health challenges

Prince William made a heartfelt admission during a poignant visit to Newport, Wales, on Wednesday, as he shone a spotlight on efforts to combat homelessness, particularly among vulnerable women.

The Prince of Wales, visited the Nelson Trust, a support service dedicated to assisting those facing homelessness, trauma, and domestic abuse, as part of his Homewards initiative.

The project, launched earlier this year, aims to eradicate homelessness across the UK by mid-2028, with Newport serving as one of six pilot locations.

During his visit, Prince William held private meetings with survivors of domestic abuse and sexual exploitation, listening to their stories of resilience and survival.

Among those he met was Rebecca, a 32-year-old care assistant who shared her harrowing journey.

Homeless from the age of 16, Rebecca recounted enduring the deaths of her partner and father, as well as a suicide attempt, before finding the strength to rebuild her life.

Moved by her story, the prince offered words of admiration and encouragement: "You seem like a force of nature, Rebecca.

We need more Rebeccas in the world. You have been through more than most people experience in a lifetime."

"I'm not sure I would have come out the other side like you," William admitted, commending her extraordinary resilience and determination to turn her life around.

The visit comes during a challenging year for the royal family, with both Princess Kate and King Charles facing significant health battles.

The Princess of Wales recently completed preventative chemotherapy treatment, while King Charles continues to receive care for an undisclosed form of cancer.



