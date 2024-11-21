‘Wednesday’ season 2: Fans can barter THIS series for time being

Till Wednesday season two will drop on the Netflix, fans can enjoy the other feel alike series to kill their time.

Wednesday, season 2, starring Jenna Ortega, confirmed that Lady Gaga will be joining the most-anticipated series.

As of yet, no details have been made public as what role will she reprise or how significant her character will be for the thriller series, the excitement is already shooting sky as to what the singer can bring to the show.

Lady Gaga, who is famous for creating larger-than-life characters and putting on a show with her music videos and live performances, has decided to take her aura to the world of acting as well.

However, there will no doubt be some fans of the Addams Family-inspired show who are questioning bringing someone who is typically seen as a singer into the show.

Any Wednesday fan must check out American Horror Story: Hotel.

Lady Gaga’s role in AHS: Hotel

The singer was pulled on the Ryan Murphy’s spine-chilling thriller for the fifth season.

The star cast of the series includes Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Denis O'Hare, and many others; Gaga stood out and caught people's attention.

Comparing the particular season with the whole franchise, this season is dark and features plenty of scary moments, particularly from Lady Gaga herself.

The singer takes on the role of The Countess, the hotel manager, and secretly a bloodsucking vampire who is equally obsessed with high-end fashion and lovemaking.