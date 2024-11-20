Florence Pugh says 'weird dreams' warned her before life-changing diagnosis

Florence Pugh’s intuition led to her shocking diagnosis of PCOS and endometriosis

Florence Pugh trusted her instincts that something wasn’t quite right with her health, and it led to a life-changing diagnosis.

Speaking on the SHE MD podcast with Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, the We Live in Time actress, 28, shared how a gut feeling prompted her to seek medical advice.

“I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I’d had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me,” she explained.

During her check-up, Pugh underwent an egg count and discovered she had polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, conditions that could affect her fertility.

She recalled being surprised when her doctor suggested the test, saying, “I was like, ‘No, what do you mean? I’m so young. Why do I need an egg count?’”

The Little Women star described her shock at learning about PCOS, a condition that affects ovary function, causes excess androgen production, and can lead to infertility.

“I didn’t think it was something that is common… And then of course you find out you do have it, and you realise you have to change your lifestyle, you have to be proactive and think ahead into the future," she shared.