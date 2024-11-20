Queen Camilla shares heartwarming hobby with granddaughters

Camilla admitted that this hobby is something she shares with her granddaughters

Queen Camilla opened up about one of her favourite hobbies in a recent interview with British Vogue to mark her 75th birthday.



The monarch's beloved wife shared that this particular pastime is something she enjoys every day with her granddaughters, revealing a playful competitive side.

Camilla revealed her love for the popular word game Wordle, which became a viral sensation in 2022. She admitted that she plays the game daily with her granddaughters, Lola Parker Bowles, 17, and Eliza Lopes, 16, and gets quite competitive about it.

"I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter. She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three,' and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are," Camilla jokingly told the fashion magazine.

The royal also shared heartwarming moments about her relationship with her granddaughters. She expressed the joy of being a grandmother, saying, "You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have."

Reflecting on their growing interest in more mature things, she fondly noted, "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

Her love for spending time with Lola and Eliza highlights her strong bond with them as they grow into young adults.