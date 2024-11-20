Sean Diddy Combs' new wild footage exposes 'disgusting' details

Diddy's new video reveals terrible details from his freak-off arranged for rapper Meek Hill

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' new video from his drug-fueled parties, known as 'freak-offs', has surfaced with shocking details.

The latest emerged evidence showcased a night that left a 'disgusting' scene to clean up.

As per the reports, Diddy arranged a party for his friend and rapper Meek Hill’s 27th birthday, at a $7.5million mansion in Las Vegas.

The disgraced music mogul paid over $25,000 for the rent and for other illicit activities, that included: exotic dancers in masks and women in less or no clothes.

The clip surfaced after the property manager Jason Haight shared the video with the Daily Mail, saying: "The bedrooms the following day were disgusting."

He further explained the disgusting details from the night and about the filthy leftovers inside the rooms.

Moreover, Jason also revealed that, “Diddy allegedly requested for all of the bedroom door locks to have new double-sided locks created."

He claimed that he was asked for all of the rooms to be left unopened, before the party and "both keys were given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else."

King Bach, French Montana, and Lil Durk also attended the full-day event , which was held on May 3, 2014.

For the unknown, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing serious legal battle over the accusations about sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently behind the bars.