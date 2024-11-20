Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco spills on 'crazy' first date

Benny Blanco makes heartfelt admission about Selena Gomez.

Benny Blanco has offered fans an intimate glimpse into his relationship with Selena Gomez, revealing a charming story about their "crazy" first date.

The 36-year-old hitmaker, known for his chart-topping collaborations, appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream on Tuesday, where he shared how the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, took the lead in their romance.

Blanco disclosed that it was Selena who made the first move. “She asked me out. It was crazy, it was crazy,” he said, recalling their early days.

"We were just talking, and then she said, ‘You wanna get dinner?’ And I went to the dinner, and I had no idea."

When asked by Kai Cenat if he felt nervous during the date, Blanco’s candid and heartfelt response hinted at the excitement and unexpected magic of that moment.

The couple first went public with their relationship in December 2023, and their love story has since captured hearts worldwide.

The evening unfolded casually until Selena dropped a bombshell. “We got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date.

Then she said, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, what? This is a date?’ I had no idea."

Despite the unassuming start, the evening left a lasting impression. "She left early because she had to film a video the next day, but we hung out two days later," Benny recalled.

"That’s when I thought, ‘Yo, I think she likes me.’ So I just kissed her, and the rest is history."

Now nearly a year into their relationship, Benny calls Selena not just his girlfriend but his "actual best friend." He gushed, "Every day we’re together, as many days as we can. She’s my best friend."