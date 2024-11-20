K-drama fans rejoice: Stream best of the best K-dramas for free

It’s a blissful treat day for K-drama lovers!

Rakuten Viki, free app that offers a large collection of Asian entertainment, is treating fans with ten most favourite dramas to stream for free.

The streaming service, in 2023, announced November 29 as an International K-Drama Day.

This year, the service is keeping up with the tradition and giving fans a complete chance to binge watch on their favourite series, best K-series, for free.

Moving onwards November 29, the application will offer new and old K-dramas to watch. From rom-com to fantasy and thrillers, their will be something for everyone.

The lineup includes longtime fan-favorites including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Guardian: The Great and Lonely God as well as recent titles such as Cinderella at 2 AM and My Lovely Liar.

That’s not about it. The streaming service is also giving fans access to exclusive interviews with the cast and crew from popular K-Dramas.

Moreover, the Asian streaming giant will roll out interviews with actors including Nam Yoon-su (Love in the Big City) and Han Ji-hyeon (Face Me) on its social media platforms.

The festivities will commence from November 18 and will last for two weeks.

The streaming big is gearing up for International K-Drama Day with an exciting lineup of new releases.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of Love Your Enemy starring Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi, and Brewing Love starring Kim Se-jeong.

Meanwhile, Family by Choice will conclude with its series finale on November 27, 2024, setting the stage for the International K-Drama Day celebration on November 29.