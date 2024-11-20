K-drama fans rejoice: Stream best of the best K-dramas for free 

It’s a blissful treat day for K-drama lovers!
Rakuten Viki, free app that offers a large collection of Asian entertainment, is treating fans with ten most favourite dramas to stream for free.
The streaming service, in 2023, announced November 29 as an International K-Drama Day.
This year, the service is keeping up with the tradition and giving fans a complete chance to binge watch on their favourite series, best K-series, for free.
Moving onwards November 29, the application will offer new and old K-dramas to watch. From rom-com to fantasy and thrillers, their will be something for everyone.
The lineup includes longtime fan-favorites including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Guardian: The Great and Lonely God as well as recent titles such as Cinderella at 2 AM and My Lovely Liar.
That’s not about it. The streaming service is also giving fans access to exclusive interviews with the cast and crew from popular K-Dramas.
Moreover, the Asian streaming giant will roll out interviews with actors including Nam Yoon-su (Love in the Big City) and Han Ji-hyeon (Face Me) on its social media platforms.
The festivities will commence from November 18 and will last for two weeks.
The streaming big is gearing up for International K-Drama Day with an exciting lineup of new releases.
Fans can look forward to the premiere of Love Your Enemy starring Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi, and Brewing Love starring Kim Se-jeong.
Meanwhile, Family by Choice will conclude with its series finale on November 27, 2024, setting the stage for the International K-Drama Day celebration on November 29.
'Gladiator II' star admits being bitter after an Oscar loss
'I think my body was telling me,' reflects the 'We Live in Time' star about what prompted her to get tested
Prince Harry's New York stunt seems to be a message to the royals
Jungkook's fans are gearing up to flood streets in Chicago
Prince Harry's jokes in Invictus Games promo video draw criticism
Diddy’s legal drama experiences a surprising turn of events after recent procession