Katie Holmes stuns in lavishing brown jacket ahead of NYC performance

Katie Holmes, American stunning actress, was all smiley while chatting on the phone with someone as she cutely walked to the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

The 45-year-old star is currently preparing for her Saturday's performance of Our Town, as people are eagerly waiting for her appearance at the theatre.

Holmes, who got married to Hollywood’s legendary actor Tom Cruise in November 2006, is well-known for her unique style, and lavishing clothes.

The actress can be seen attracting people's attention with her cozy brown jacket along with a big black scarf as she walked through the streets of New York City.

The Lover in You singer, wore fitted jeans and black lace-up ankle boots, with a pink sticker which was spotted on one of them as she carrying a large bag in her hands.

However, back in August, Katie revealed to Town & Country about daughter Suri Cruise leaving home to start a new life away from everything and start college.

While talking proudly about her daughter, she said, "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."