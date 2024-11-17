Demi Moore expresses her desire to receive Walk of Fame honour one day

Demi Moore shares her thoughts about Walk of Fame honour and 'The Substance' role

Demi Moore has recently expressed her desire to receive Walk of Fame honour just like her character in The Substance.

“I think it would be a sweet thing,” said Moore in a new interview with LA Times.

Demi told the outlet, “I think often about it, less for me and more for my children and their children. There was conversation about doing it this year, the feeling like, ‘Wow. The timing would be perfect.’”

“But there’s a bit more bureaucracy involved,” remarked the Blind actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi reflected on her character in The Substance, as she mentioned, “I do love how she comes back around to the star, like she’s reaching back for what she sees as the love she has always craved.”

The actress believed that the movie’s character is quite from her real-life persona, as she mentioned, “I have family. I had my kids at 25.”

“She’s the extreme version of someone placing their value completely in the validation of other people,” she pointed out.

Demi told the outlet, “Parts of Elisabeth’s story did hit me deeply, namely, the violence we can have against ourselves in the pursuit of some idea of perfection.”

Another difference she noted is that she believed in gratitude and acceptance compared to the character in the movie.

“What somebody does or doesn’t do is irrelevant. Everything in life is happening for me, not to me,” she continued.

Demi explained, “It doesn’t mean I always like it or that it’s going the way I want. But you can’t just choose that philosophy when things are going your way.”

The actress added, “I look at the challenges of my childhood and realize, ‘Wow. It really gave me a strength, a drive, an ability to take a risk.’ Would I have had the same drive if things had been cushy?”