Prince Andrew takes decisive step as he wins battle against King Charles

Prince Andrew has decided to take help from his son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after emerging victorious against King Charles over royal lodge.

Princess Beatrice's husband, who's an interior design expert, has been regularly visiting royal lodge.

It comes amid reports that Andrew has recently managed to secure funding from ‘legitimate sources’ while allowing him to maintain his lifestyle and remain in the residence, which he has a 75-year lease on until 2078.

The Duke of York has reportedly has won his battle against King Charles to be allowed to stay in the property, according to sources.

Andrew, as per GB News, is calling on Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to give his luxurious 30-room royal residence a makeover.

Edoardo is said to be advising his father-in-law on modernising the sprawling property.

76-year-old King has stopped paying his brother's £3million-a-year security bill, urging him to move into more modest accommodation, as part of a row dubbed "the siege of Royal Lodge".

But Andrew has now been allowed to stay at the home in Windsor Great Park after convincing Palace officials that he has secured enough funds to support himself.

Edoardo and Beatrice are expecting their second child together. The couple have recently refurbished their Oxfordshire country house.