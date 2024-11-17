Charli XCX takes hilarious dig at Adele during SNL appearance

Charlie XCX has recently taken a humorous jab at renowned singer Adele by impersonating her on a new episode of Saturday Night Live.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old songwriter appeared on the show as both host and guest from the music industry on November 16, 2024.

In a viral video, the 360 crooner mimicked Adele during a fun-filled audition for the musical adaptation of actress Ariana Grande's upcoming movie Wicked.

At one point, she looked directly into the camera while wearing a black velvet dress similar to one of Hello hitmaker's outfits which she wore during her Las Vegas concert tour.

Moreover, the SNL comedians portrayed various celebrities auditioning for roles in the musical show.

One comedian said, "Okay, testing for Elphaba, Adele."

Later, Charlie appeared on stage and added, "Hello, can I take my shoes off?' before saying, Okay, Wicked. Oh my God, I said the name of the bloody movie! Shut up, that's f***ing funny."

Charlie also shared glimpses from the show on her Instagram account.

Reportedly, the Speed Drive singer was on SNL to promote her sixth studio album titled Brat.

During the show, she mentioned her upcoming album, saying, "You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight."

It is pertinent to mention that Charli will begin her United Kingdom Arena Tour to promote Brat on November 27, 2024.