Taylor Swift's 'closest' family member approves of Travis Kelce with special nod

Taylor Swift's brother Austin spends quality time with longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin is spending quality time with her longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce at second Toronto Eras Tour Show.

The 34-year-old, who recently wrapped her second of six nights in Toronto, Canada, reportedly invited her beloved brother Austin Swift to celebrate the big night with her.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end took to his Instagram on Friday, November 15, to offer an insight into his newly-established bond with Taylor’s 32-year-old brother as they struck poses together.

In the photo, Travis was spotted standing close with Austin and his other friends at the VIP area at the stadium.

Previously, the 35-year-old didn’t hesitate to share another post, revealing that he was enjoying a fun “family night” as he flashed a beaming smile with two others inside at the show.

For the unversed, Austin has made several appearances at many of his sister’s shows, including in Indianapolis for the final leg of the Anti-hero hitmaker’s U.S. Eras Tour concerts.

In addition, he was also snapped attending Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

This follows Swift's heartfelt appreciation for her fans' support of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.