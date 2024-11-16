Elton John opens up about late fatherhood life

Elton John revealed why he bid farewell to the music industry.

Elton John is ecstatic about life as an older father.

On November 14, the British singer appeared on Radio Andy and spoke about his love for parenting his two sons, 13-year-old Zachary, and 11-year-old Elijah, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

When questioned about fatherhood, the 77-year-old was quick to respond with, "It's the greatest thing I've ever done."

"For me personally, I've had an amazing life, great career, incredible achievements, music, but I would say that our sons, and David, are the most important things to me."

Becoming a father was the reason why he left the industry and bid farewell to fans.

The I’m Still Standing singer embraces his role as a parent but acknowledges that he is not the typical age for parents of younger children.

In a new documentary based on Elton’s life, Elton John: Never Too Late, the musician shared that he is afraid of death.

"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," he shared in the movie.

His husband, David revealed to People that watching that scene back gave him anxiety.