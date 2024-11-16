Cheryl flashes bright smile in first TV appearance after Liam Payne’s death

Cheryl reunites with her Girls Aloud bandmates after Liam Payne's death

Cheryl appeared fresh and happy in her first TV appearance following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne, at the age of 31.

The former One Direction star, with whom Cheryl, 41, shares a seven-year-old son, Bear, tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, leaving fans and family members in utter shock.

Nearly a month after Payne’s death, the former X Factor judge reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates, marking her first TV appearance since the loss.

On Friday, November 15, the TV personality appeared strong, flashing a bright smile as she joined Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh to promote their new charity single for Children in Need.

The pre-recorded clip, filmed earlier this year, features the iconic pop group introducing a new version of I’ll Stand by You, with late member Sarah Harding singing the lead vocals.

Harding, who passed away in September 2021 at the age of 39 after a brave battle with breast cancer, was remembered in the tribute.

Fans took to social media to praise Cheryl for her strength, noting how she has experienced the heartbreaking loss of so many loved ones in a short period of time.

According to the Daily Mail, many hailed Cheryl as "incredibly strong" for continuing to honour her late friends and loved ones despite her own grief.