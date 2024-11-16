Robert Downey Jr. lobbying role for Johnny Depp, but NOT in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Avengers star is trying hard to get Johnny Depp in one of his big franchises

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. is making all efforts to help friend and legendary actor Johnny Depp regain his tarnished reputation that somehow went down the drain after Amber Heard case.

Pirates of the Caribbean famed Depp was waived off from the franchise’s next sequel amid the defamation trials.

However, it did not really matter to The Professor actor as he still has his genuine fans by his side even after the lawsuit.

But somehow, Johnny’s fame has been affected, which is why his close friend Robert is reportedly lobbying a major role for him in one of his big franchises.

It is not Pirates of the Caribbean, but the Iron Man star is making efforts to get the 61-year-old actor in the third sequel of Sherlock Holmes as a villain.

As per the report of The Enquirer, Depp can be the possible antagonist in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sources stated: “Johnny and Robert have a very special 30-year relationship that dates back to both of their days as eccentric Hollywood hell-raisers. If anyone knows what it’s like to beat the odds after being written off, it’s Robert.”

“Robert thinks Johnny deserves the same chance to redeem himself that he had”, said the informant.

Robert has always been supportive of Johnny despite all up and downs. He was the only one who visited and appreciated his latest art exhibition ‘A Bunch of Stuff’ in New York.