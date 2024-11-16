Gwen Stefani makes rare confession about her marriage with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani made an interesting claim about her husband Blake Shelton that she never knew him before meeting him for marriage.

Stefani, 55, revealed to The Guardian that Shelton, 48, wasn’t even in her league as soon as they began working.

“I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him,” she told the outlet.

But now, as the time passed and the Don’t Speak singer gives attention to details, she “would love” to work on an album of country duets with her husband.

“I love singing with him,” she gushed. “He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that.”

The No Doubt frontwoman recently released her fourth album, Bouquets. While some of the songs in the album depicts her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, others are about her fairytale ending with Shelton — such as her song Purple Irises, which her husband collaborated on.

“When he heard Purple Irises, he loved it so much he ended up singing on it,” she said.

Speaking about Shelton’s romance, the singer said it “felt like a second chance” after her split from the Bush rocker.

She was married to Rossdale for 20 years and separated in 2015. The then duo shares three sons.

“When my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that?” she said of their divorce.

“But God put this other person there to love me,” she added.

The Sweet Escape crooner attributed her bond with Shelton as the inspiration behind their emotional duet.

“I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening,” she explained. “We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic, we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived.”

She continued, “I wrote the song ‘Purple Irises’ about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it.”

Shelton and Stefani were first met in 2014 and got married in 2021.