'James Bond' producer drops hint of new '007' actor: 'Likely be in his 30s'

Reportedly, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered to be the new 'James Bond'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has shared some insights about the actor she wants to feature in as the new '007'.

As per the sources, the producer is not confined to only finding a white man for the role, she just wants an actor who is committed to the decade old franchise’s character.

The 64-year-old Bond creator said, ‘the next 007 will be a man’ and will ‘likely be in his 30s.’

“Whiteness is not a given with the next actor, and whoever it is will need to commit to at least a decade worth’s of films”, the British American film producer also added in a statement.

The Associated Press revealed that Barbara told them, “Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction.”

“Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

After the news came out that Daniel Craig has refused to take the role again, it was heard that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered to step into the shoes of 007. But the makers immediately dashed down all the speculations.

As per the description of the producers, a few names are making rounds on the internet who might feature as the new James Bond, which includes, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, Eddie Honiman, Henry Cavill, Tom Holland and Rege-Jean Page.