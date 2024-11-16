Inside Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's 'joyful' relationship

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster together are 'happier than ever' after divorcing their partners

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are going strong in their romantic relationship.

On Thursday, November 14, an insider shared the details of the couple’s blossoming love life with Us Weekly.

"They’re happier than ever," the source revealed, describing their relationship as "lighthearted," "joyful," and a "balance of playfulness and genuine admiration."

According to the tipster, the couple enjoys spending quality time together, dining at restaurants, going on romantic dates in New York City, and taking strolls through Central Park.

The X-Men star and Foster, 49, are also said to support one another in their careers.

Jackman, 56, admires Foster’s "immense talent, infectious positivity, and grounded nature," while the Younger actress is drawn to the Greatest Showman actor’s "kindness, professionalism, and ability to make others feel valued."

The couple, who prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, are focused on their bond to "grow naturally" as they embark on a "wonderful next chapter" together.

Last month, Page Six reported that Foster had filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.

Jackman, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023.