Jonathan Bailey ashamed of his ‘secret talent’

Johnathan Bailey revealed he has an incredibly flexible back.

Johnathan Bailey found out what instant regret feels like.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he uncomfortably spoke on his 'hidden talent.'

When the 36-year-old actor was questioned about secret talent, he was quick with his response and said that he would talk about his dexterous toe, but he knew he would regret it.

"Nothing about this goes well," he said but when eagerly asked about his unusual ability, he eventually gave in.

"I just remember entertaining my sisters by being able to pick things up with my toes, but like a monkey," the actor confessed.

"But we probably don’t need to put that in writing."

The Bridgerton star also revealed that he trained in gymnastics during his childhood, which has left him with a very flexible back, which has been put on display in Wicked as his character effortlessly back-flips in a number.

In the much-talked-about and anticipated movie, Bailey plays Fiyero acting opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

2024 has been a monumental year for the Oliver winning actor, as he has been nominated for his role in Fellow Travelers and is set to return on the hit Netflix period drama.

The star also has a cameo in the recent season of the fan favourite series, Heartstopper.

Finally, the long-awaited Wicked musical is set to release in a week.