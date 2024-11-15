Jennifer Garner throws punches on set of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Jennifer Garner returns to screen with the sequel of thriller series

Jennifer Garner was seen at the set of her upcoming thriller The Last Thing He Told Me sequel as she appeared to be shooting a boxing scene.

The 52-year-old actress sported a black tank top, navy blue leggings, and red boxing gloves for the athletic look as she filmed near the beach in Los Angeles.

The Alias actress pulled her hair up in a high ponytail and wore a black headband to complete her look.

Garner first appeared in the adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel of the same name in April 2023.

Reese Witherspoon’s directorial project’s sequel was announced in March before the shooting began.

Along with Garner, the sequel will see a return of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse from the original cast.

This comes after Garner shared her excitement at the time the second instalment was announced, “Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor who is also the executive producer of the show, added, “The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh [Singer], Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th.”