Hugh Grant gets emotional as he reflects on fatherhood challenges

Hugh Grant's heartfelt confession about being a father

Hugh Grant has recently confessed he loves being a father to his five kids, whom he shares with wife Tinglan Hong.

During an appearance on November 14 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Notting Hill actor reflected on challenges of fatherhood.

When Kelly asked, “Are you like a jungle gym dad? Like your children crawl all over you.”

To which, Hugh replied, “Oh I love a bit of that.”

The Music & Lyrics actor mentioned, “I mean there's a lot to dread because I'm old and it's noisy and it's unbearable.”

However, Hugh quipped, “I do a bit of hiding in the loo. I do a lot of sleeping in there now. There's a lock, but they've pretty much broken it now.”

The Wonka actor stated, “I mean, I'm going home tonight and, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms — my six-year-old calls it her ‘chimpanzee hug.’ I quite like that.”

After talking about kids, Hugh got emotional and told Kelly, “I've made myself cry.”

Earlier in October, the Heretic star appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and explained how he named his younger two daughters.

Hugh, who had previously not shared their names, pointed out that he was in a bit of a “panic” when he was naming unusual monikers for his kids.

“I have a daughter who I named… I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant,” mentioned the Love Actually actor.

For his other daughter, Hugh further said that she's “named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu's] elder brother when she was on the way”.

“We said, 'There's a new baby coming along, what should we call her?' And he said, 'Kevin,' because that was his favourite Minion,” added the actor.