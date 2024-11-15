Meghan Markle celebrates big milestone on King Charles 76th birthday

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance after seemingly snubbing King Charles on his 76th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed at the launch party of her close friend's haircare line brand Highbrow Hippie.

Dressed in a stunning black dress, the former working royal stepped out to support her pal Kadi Lee, who is the co-founder of the brand. Notably, Meghan has also invested money in the new venture.

Meghan can be seen smiling for a photo with Kadi and fellow hairstylist Serge Normant, who famously styled the Duchess's hair for her 2018 wedding ceremony, in Instagram stories posted by one of the attendees.

Previously, Meghan told InStyle magazine, "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that. I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."

It is important to note that Prince Harry's wife's appearance came after the monarch's 76th birthday.

As per the recent reports, the Montecito couple did not extend birthday greetings to King, who is battling cancer.