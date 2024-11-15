Hugh Jackman revisits his skin cancer scare in upcoming documentary

Hugh Jackman reflects on health scare in a new documentary

Hugh Jackman has recently revisited his health scare he experienced in 2023 in an upcoming documentary, Conquering Skin Cancer.

In the clip, the Wolverine actor opened up about diagnosis from basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer that typically appears on sun-exposed areas of the skin.

Hugh had his first skin cancer removed in 2013, and has since had at least six procedures till now.

In a show’s clip, The Son actor addressed skin cancer scare, saying, “I remember feeling pretty scared.”

Later, Hugh also advised his fans to take care of themselves in the sun.

“Summer is coming, so please wear sunscreen! It is just not worth it! No matter how much you want a tan, trust me,” he pointed out.

The Prisoners actor also suggested people to get a skin cancer test done, adding, “I promise you won’t regret it.”

In the documentary, the Logan actor appeared alongside Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell and Deborah Hutton in the new movie.

Earlier, Hugh took to Instagram at the time to explain the bandage on his nose, stating, “I've just had two biopsy tests done. The doctor saw two little things that may be basal cell.”

Meanwhile, Conquering Skin Cancer will release in Australian theatres on November 20.