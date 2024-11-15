BLACKPINK Lisa dishes on nerve-racking beginning of solo journey

'Rockstar' is one of Lisa's recent songs, released three years after her debut

Lisa from BLACKPINK has been making major waves in the music scene since going solo, but the K-pop sensation admitted she was initially scared to step out on her own.

In a recent interview with Billboard published on Thursday, November 14, the 27-year-old rapper and singer shared her thoughts on transitioning from working with Jennie, Jisoo and Rose in a group to being a solo artist.

"At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really stepped out to do my own thing," she confessed, adding it turned out to be the complete opposite of what she expected. "Now, I’m having fun."

Reflecting on the overwhelming reaction to her singles, the How You Like That vocalist said, "When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans really healed me. It’s like, 'Oh my God, yeah—I did a great job,'" weighing that her fans have been a key factor in boosting her confidence.

In addition, Lisa revealed that her role in BLACKPINK as a rapper limited her ability to express herself fully.

"In BLACKPINK, I’m a rapper, so I always rap. But now it’s a chance for me to show the world that I’m capable of so much more," the Pink Venom singer said, adding that the solo experience has allowed her to unleash her musical talent and showcase her versatility.

Most recently, Lisa took the stage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, opening the event with an energy-packed rendition of her hit song Rockstar.