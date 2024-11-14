Denzel Washington breaks silence on removal of bold scene in 'Gladiator 2'

Denzel Washington, American actor and film producer, recently shed light on interesting details about his upcoming film.

giving a peek behind-the scenes, the legendary actor revealed that his character in the much anticipated movie was set to bring a new level of emotional depth and many twists and turns through an amazing scene.

He revealed that his intimate scene with another male actor was removed from the movie by the director.

During an interview, the 69-year-old star was asked about filming a scene where his character explores a thrilling side. He shared, "I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken."

While recalling that scene, he said that they were not ready to bring it on the big screens.

Denzel did not go into the depth about why they removed the scene, as his revelation left fans heartbroken.

A user wrote on his Twitter account, "I can’t believe I exist in a universe where Denzel is like, “they weren’t ready to see me kissing other men!!!"

"Cowards, probably would’ve been the most historically accurate part of the movie,’ @hijade2madre shared," another user shared his disappointment.

Moreover, Denzel, known for his powerful performances over the years has always left his fans gushing over his amazing acting skills, as he remains committed to his character no matter how many challenges he faces.