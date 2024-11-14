Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift’s ‘godmother’ role to his daughters

Ryan Reynolds sheds light on Taylor Swift's role in his family

Ryan Reynolds has recently addressed Taylor Swift’s relationship with his kids and wife Blake Lively.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Deadpool & Wolverine star, who shares four kids with wife Blake, revealed, “Taylor is the godparent to my daughters.”

Ryan also said that he felt great when Taylor talked about her special role in his family on social media.

“I need that one on my gravestone actually,” joked the Free Guy actor.

Ryan also shared his thoughts on Taylor’s Instagram message where she praised his and Hugh Jackman’s performances in the blockbuster movie.

“That was very sweet,” remarked The Adams Project actor.

Ryan then quipped, “Not just sweet—you can probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that.”

Meanwhile, Taylor first time said she was the godmother to Ryan and Blake’s kids and also asked her fans to go and watch his Deadpool 2 movie back in July.