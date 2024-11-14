King Charles hit with major setback on his milestone birthday

King Charles has marked his 76th birthday on Thursday (November 14, 2024) in a very unique way amid his and Queen Camilla's health crisis.

The King's day today might be filled with great pleasures amid heartfelt tributes and messages from royal family members, including Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to publicly share special birthday tribute to the monarch in response to the royal family's positive gesture on Harry's 40th birthday in September when they released an adorable picture of the Prince to mark his day.

The King suffered major setback on his milestone 70th birthday, as his big day turned into 'absolute nightmare' by his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Monarch's birthdays are usually low-key affairs but five years ago when he turned 70, Charles, then Prince of Wales, decided to mark the day by releasing several family photos.

In them, he proudly sits beside wife Queen Camilla with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry also in the photo along with the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. His three oldest grandchildren - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are also in the snap, although Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missed out as the photo was taken before they were born.

But while fans loved the rare family shots, it was reportedly an "absolute nightmare" to arrange as William and Harry made very little effort in making sure the shoot happened, a book claims.

In the bombshell biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie, dubbed as Meghan Markle's mouthpiece, and Carolyn Durand penned that the royal brothers "can be hot and cold with their father".

The authors wrote: "The boys can be hot and cold with their father' disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called 'an absolute nightmare'. Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available, the source said."

Two photos from the photoshoot were released, the first a more formal snap and the second a candid picture which shows the family laughing. However, since that day, it seems the two brothers have gone on to have very different relationships with their father.

Despite their sometimes bumpy relationship, Charles and William are now said to have a bond "built on love, affection and respect".

Princess Kate and William have expressed their love to the King by sharing his stunning photo from his recent trip to Australia and Samoa.

Meanwhile, the King is marking the day by opening several food distribution hubs as it also marks the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project.