My Chemical Romance announce 2025 tour 'Long Live the Black Parade'





MCR recently performed 'The Black Parade' album at When We Were Young Fest

My Chemical Romance fans are in for a nostalgic thrill next summer.

The rock band announced they’ll perform their iconic 2006 album The Black Parade in its entirety on a North American stadium tour starting July 11, 2025, in Seattle. The tour spans 10 cities, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston, before wrapping up on September 13 in Tampa, Florida.

MCR made the long-awaited announcement via a conceptual teaser clip shared on their social media on Tuesday, November 12. The video depicted a dictator walking out onto a balcony to a chanting and crowd, with further description of the lore detailed in the caption.

“It’s been 16 years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” began the caption, referring to the band's last performance as their onstage characters, the Black Parade, in 2008. This performance was released as a live album called The Black Parade is Dead!

However, according to the new concept, the Black Parade is making a comeback under the rule of ‘His Grand Immortal Dictator.’ The upcoming tour is hence called Long Live The Black Parade.

Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way will be joined by a rotating lineup of special guests handpicked for each stop, featuring acts like Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Alice Cooper, and Evanescence.

Known for its dramatic rock opera concept, The Black Parade became a defining album of the 2000s, and fans are eager to experience it live, especially after the band's recent set at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional details available on the band’s website.