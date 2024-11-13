Kate Middleton decides to invite Prince Harry to attend her Christmas event

Kate Middleton mulls inviting Prince Harry to attend her Christmas event

Kate Middleton, who has teased festivities for her upcoming Christmas carol service, reportedly wants her brother-in-law Prince Harry to attend her event.

The Princess of Wales is said to be making efforts to heal rift with the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Catherine is reportedly encouraging her husband Prince William to reach out to his younger brother in the hopes of a reconciliation as their estranged relationship continues.

A royal insider has claimed, "Princess Kate has made her mind to repair William's fractured relationship with Harry as she believes the Duke is also desperate to return to the royal fold."

"Kate, with the consent of his husband Prince William and father-in-law King Charles, mulls sending an invite to Harry to attend her Christmas carol service," according to the royal source.

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate - previously dubbed 'The Fab Four' - once shared a close bond before the Sussexes' decision to say goodbye to the royal duties and relocated to the US in 2020.

The two couples' relationship took the worst turn after Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they opened up about their time in the royal family.

Later, Harry's 'Spare' burned down any remaining bridges between them and the royal family as he made many bombshell revelations.

The Princess of Wales is now reportedly keen for things to be back to how they used to be, but William is not so keen as he's still hurt and taking time to rebuild his trust on the Duke.

A source previously told Closer Magazine: "Kate looks at Harry and sees a very lost soul. She’s so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and and seems trapped in a miserable position.

"There now seems to be this wall that can’t be broken down."

Back in July, the Duke of Sussex revealed the reason why he does not want to bring his family to the UK, saying because he fears for Meghan and their children's safety due to limited security.

The Duchess of Sussex last visited the UK for the late Queen's funeral in 2022, while Harry has made several visits this year.

A new video has been posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, showing the invitations being made to send out to guests.

However, some royal commentators still stick to their narrative that Harry and Meghan will not join Kate and William on Christmas even if they receive the invitation from the future Queen.