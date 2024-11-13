Céline Dion finds new 'non-human' fan of hit track ‘My heart will Go On’

‘My heart will Go On’ became popular with film 'Titanic' in 1997

Céline Dion has found a new admirer of her popular soundtrack, My Heart will Go On, but it is not a human.



Taking it to her Instagram, Dion shared a fun clip of her playing with the Siri app.

She wanted to hear the 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour by late singer Edith Piaf, but Siri wouldn’t play it, rather it would continue to amuse her with the evergreen 1997 tune.

The snippet posted on social media showed her requesting the app, “Hey Siri, play Hymne à l'amour by Céline Dion?” to which Siri replied: “I cannot find that track by Céline Dion but here is My Heart Will Go On.”

The Canadian singer attempted to get the right song three times, but Siri just wouldn’t listen.

However, after the third attempt, she managed to convince Siri. The I’m Alive singer, in her final try, asked for the song in a strong French accent.

To which the apple assistant finally agreed on, as it said: “Okay, here is Hymne à l'amour by Céline Dion.”

The 56-year-old singer, then, flashed a smile and gave a thumbs up while looking into the camera.

My Heart will Go On is one of the globally acclaimed songs of Céline Dion that released in film Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.