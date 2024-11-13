Meghan Markle plans to reconnect as Kate Middleton sends out Christmas invites

Meghan Markle plans to reconnect as Kate Middleton sends out invites

Meghan Markle appears to be having a change of heart about reconnecting with the royals especially after rough experiences of this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, have been embroiled in an ongoing rift with the royal family. While Prince Harry has shown active interest in reconciling with his family, Meghan has not been too keen… until now.

Meghan is now willing to swallow her pride as the holiday season in coming around the corner and using it as an opportunity to rebuild her image, a source revealed.

The Duchess is “reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams” in order to set the tone for next year with “peace and forgiveness.”

“Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood,” a source told Closer Magazine.

The insider claimed that Meghan is taking the opportunity to promote her American Riviera Orchard brand after facing some legal hiccups with regards to it.

“With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity,” the source continued, adding that Duchess wants to “concentrate on strengthening friendships”.

This report comes amid news that Kate Middleton will be hosting her annual Christmas Carol service next month.

Kensington Palace on Wednesday revealed that invitations for the Together At Christmas Carol Service are printed and ready to be delivered to guests.

It is uncertain if Kate will spare an invitation for the Sussexes given her recent efforts to heal the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

However, since King Charles’ two sons are still not on speaking terms, Meghan’s goody bag may not be sufficient enough to convince the royals for an invite.