Prince Harry achieves major milestone for project close to William’s heart

Prince Harry achieved a big milestone for a meaningful project close to his estranged brother Prince William's heart.

The Duke of Sussex received an honour in the second annual TIME100 Climate 2024 list for his remarkable work as the founder of Travalyst which is a global initiative to change the meaning of travelling for good.

As per the official statement, "The Duke of Sussex supports conservation groups in Africa and says he really became an environmentalist during a trip in 2012 to the Caribbean when a 7-year-old boy told him that England’s environmental impact was damaging the coral reefs."

While lauding Harry's thoughtful project, the TIME spotlight further shared, "After that interaction, he was inspired to start Travalyst (“travel” and “catalyst”), a nonprofit that provides people booking travel with emissions and other sustainability data so they can consider the lowest impact options."

King Charles' son aims to "help make a dent in the industry’s carbon footprint; tourism makes up about 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions."

It is important to note that Harry's brother and the future King, William is also quite active in raising awareness related to environmental issues with his passion project, The Earthshot Prize.