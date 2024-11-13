Machine Gun Kelly has ‘no connection’ with Austin Green amid Megan Fox pregnancy

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and ex-Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's current beau Machine Gun Kelly is in “no relationship” with the actress’ ex-husband Brian Austin Green, as the couple expect their first baby together.

According to TMZ, MGK and Green have had little to no contact over the past two years, with sources saying that the rapper-turned-rocker has not made efforts to establish a “father figure” role with Fox’s children with her ex.

Fox shares three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with Green, whom she divorced in 2020 after ten years of marriage. In 2022, she became engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, confirming just this week that they are expecting their first child together.

The Daily Mail reports that the strained relationship between MGK and Green could present challenges for co-parenting once Fox welcomes her new baby next year.

TMZ sources recall the last known meeting between Green and MGK at a school function in 2022, where Green reportedly tried to make friendly small talk. However, MGK's response was reportedly limited to a brief “What up” and a lack of eye contact, hinting at his disinterest in a close relationship with Green.

One source told TMZ, “That ship has sailed,” regarding any hope for an amicable relationship between the two.

Meanwhile, Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess, who has been dating him for four years, has developed a “great relationship” with Fox and her sons.

Burgess reportedly made an effort to connect with Fox early on, exchanging phone numbers and staying involved in the lives of Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

The boys now even refer to her as “mom.”

Green and Burgess welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green, two years ago, further blending their family dynamic.