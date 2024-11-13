Why Hugh Jackman divorced wife Deborra-Lee Furness?

Hugh Jackman divorced Deborra-Lee Furness because of Sutton Foster affair

Hugh Jackman divorced his wife Deborra-Lee Furness because of his budding romance with longtime friend Sutton Foster.

On October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig shared new speculation on her Instagram account involving Jackman and his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.

In a post accompanied by a photo of Jackman and Foster looking close on the red carpet, Lustig hinted at alleged relationship details, asking, “Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?”

Lustig claimed that Jackman had “blindsided” his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, by “running off with the mistress” and suggested that he and Foster might be planning to “soft launch” their relationship.

The post quickly attracted attention, garnering over 25,000 likes, including one from Furness herself.

Fans also noticed the British media personality and a close friend of Furness, Amanda de Cadenet, commenting with support, writing, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

The recent social media actions appeared to have added weight to the speculations of a romantic relationship between Jackman, 56, and Foster.

Jackman and Foster shared the stage in the 2022 Broadway revival, where insiders say their close friendship gradually developed into something more over the course of the production's 11-month run.

At the time, both were married—Jackman to Deborra-lee Furness, whom he separated from in September 2023, and Foster to screenwriter Ted Griffin, from whom she filed for divorce on October 25.

Moreover, in the latest issue of Us Weekly, sources confirm the pair are now together, shedding light on their connection and the path that brought them closer amid changes in their personal lives.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source close to Foster told the outlet.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The insider commented on the on-going romance, “They are really happy now.”