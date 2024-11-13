Kathy Bates on not having reconstruction surgery after double mastectomy for breast cancer

Kathy Bates revealed why she didn’t go for a reconstruction surgery after her double mastectomy and breast cancer diagnosis.
In 2012, at age 64, the American Horror Story alum was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.
Choosing a path that felt right for her, she decided not to pursue reconstruction surgery following the procedure.
Now, she has opened up on the decision.
“At the age I was, I thought, ‘You know, I really don’t wanna go through that,’” the 76-year-old shared with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler on the Nov. 12 episode of their MeSsy podcast.
“I just didn’t wanna go through it. I wasn’t in a relationship, I was older, and I didn’t think that I would be in a relationship. So I was kind of like, ‘Why do I have to?’”
However, this was not the only reason why the Oscar winner, who got diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003, didn’t go with the procedure.
“The other thing—this is really weird, maybe—but I had really heavy breasts,” she shared. “They were, like, 10 pounds when they removed them, and I kind of enjoy not having breasts.”
And it’s not like she can’t fake them. While starring on the legal drama, Matlock, she used a camisole-like garment for her to wear underneath her wardrobe.
“They put little false-y cups in it, and they’re so comfortable, and they give me a nice shape,” she gushed. “And that’s it.”
