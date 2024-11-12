Meghan and Harry’s past decisions begin to weigh heavily

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing fresh "cause for anxiety" following what royal commentator Lee Cohen calls a string of "bad judgments."

Speaking to Nana Akua on GB News, Cohen, who has frequently criticized the Sussexes, suggested that the couple may be enduring "sleepless nights" after Donald Trump’s recent U.S. election victory.

Trump, who has been openly critical of Harry and Meghan, has even questioned Harry's visa status in the past.

Cohen remarked, "It seems like divine justice or karma that the Sussexes’ fortunes have taken such a turn."

Reflecting on the couple’s challenges, he added, "Over the past year, bad behavior and poor decisions appear to be catching up with them."

With Donald Trump’s historic landslide victory last week, it appears that there might be some sleepless nights in Montecito.

The former president, known for his outspoken opinions, has previously hinted at concerns regarding Prince Harry's U.S. visa status, raising questions about whether the Duke of Sussex disclosed details of past drug use—a matter he discussed openly in his memoir, Spare.

While Trump’s potential return to the White House may not make The Duke's visa a top priority, it’s certainly a cause for unease among the Sussexes.

He has criticized Harry and Meghan for "betraying" the late Queen, voiced strong opinions on the couple in a past interview with Nigel Farage on GB News.

"I’m not a fan of Meghan Markle; I wasn’t from day one," he stated, adding that he believes Harry has been "used terribly" by Meghan and may one day come to regret it.

According to Trump, her influence has damaged Harry’s relationship with his family and created tensions that troubled the Queen.