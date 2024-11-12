Jonas Brothers sing One Direction's 'Night Changes' after Liam Payne's death

The Jonas Brothers left Directioners in tears during their recent concert.
During their Sunday night concert at Highland, California, the Jonas Brothers covered One Direction’s Night Changes in what appeared to be a tribute to the late Liam Payne.
On November 11, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas stood together onstage at Yaamava' Theater, harmonizing on the poignant tune with Nick and Joe trading verses as the crowd joined in, singing, “We’re only gettin’ older, baby / And I’ve been thinkin’ about it lately…”
After Nick led the final line, “It’ll never change…,” he motioned to the audience to finish, prompting an emotional response from fans who closed with, “…for me and you,” before an applause rippled through the venue.
The moment was captured in fan-made videos shared online, with one audience member sharing that the cover left them “all in tears.”
The tribute comes three weeks after Payne’s tragic passing on October 16, when he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Toxicology reports later showed the singer had “alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants” in his system, though authorities are still investigating.
Three individuals have since been charged, including a waiter who denied supplying Payne with drugs.
