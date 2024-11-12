Princess Anne's sharp wit and fearless attitude make her one of kind

Princess Anne's sense of humour and no-nonsense approach have made her a beloved figure

Princess Anne, known for her sharp wit and fearless attitude, never hesitates to speak her mind, even in the most unexpected situations.



In a memorable moment from 1990, the late Queen's only daughter, who was in Moscow at the time, was quizzed by a student about the royal family's living arrangements.

When asked, "How does it feel having Buckingham Palace as your private property?" Princess Anne delivered the perfect response, leaving the audience in stitches.

With a wry smile, she replied, "Well, I don't know because it isn't." She then explained, "No, it's a state-owned establishment. I wasn't actually born there, I have my office there, and the Queen lives there, but it's not really private property."

The clip of this encounter was shared on TikTok, where fans quickly praised her no-nonsense attitude. One commented, "She did that and with tact. My favourite of the whole bunch!" Another added, "He thought he was giving an 'ouch' moment but she flattened his tires!" And a third simply stated, "Princess Anne is such an awesome BOSS."

Princess Anne's unflinching responses have also been showcased in more serious moments. During a failed kidnapping attempt in 1974, she famously responded to her would-be kidnapper, Ian Ball, with "Not bloody likely," as he attempted to force her out of her car.

In an interview with Michael Parkinson in 1980, Anne explained that despite the attack, she maintained a polite demeanor, as she felt there was no point in being rude to her assailant. However, when Ball ripped her dress, her calmness vanished. "The back of my dress split and that was his most dangerous moment," she quipped. "I lost my rag at that stage."

Regarded as the royal family's secret weapon, Princess Anne, a former Olympian, continues to impress with her hard work, wit, and commitment to royal duties. Her sense of humour and no-nonsense approach have made her a beloved figure, and her steadfast dedication is admired by many.



