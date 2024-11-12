Princess Kate vows not to 'disappoint' with her Remembrance service appearance

Queen Camilla was unable to attend Festival of Remembrance due to a chest infection

Princess Kate is carving out a new role for herself in the royal family, stepping up in the absence of Queen Camilla as she undertakes royal duties at her own pace.



This weekend marked her return to public engagements, with the Princess of Wales making back-to-back appearances for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.



At the Royal Albert Hall, Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, followed by Remembrance Sunday services the next day. Queen Camilla was unable to attend either event due to a chest infection, prompting Kate to step in as the focus of the royal family during these important occasions.

Royal commentator Bedell Smith noted that Kate’s decision to return to duties gradually reflects her careful approach to rejoining the royal fold. “You can’t say she is back … but she is coming back,” Smith remarked. “She is doing it in her own way and at her own pace, and carefully.”

Smith also observed that Kate appeared happy to be participating again, despite initially managing public expectations around her return. "I don’t think she has wanted to disappoint people, and even though they said weeks ago that she’d like to be there, it was only on Friday that they confirmed it,” she added. "In the absence of the Queen, she [Kate] was even more the focal point."

This return to public duty follows a deliberate choice earlier this year, when Kate opted out of attending back-to-back Wimbledon singles finals in favor of just attending the men’s match.

At the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, Kate appeared deeply moved, bowing her head in silent reflection. She observed the ceremony from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office balcony alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince William also confirmed that next year will see more of Princess Kate in royal engagements. He shared, "I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so, we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up."