Paris Hilton shares rare detail about daughter celebrating first birthday

Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London’s first birthday with a pink-themed outdoor party.
The Bling Ring actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures which featured the child with her mother and brother, on Monday, November 11th.
The mom of two expressed her feelings for daughter in a long caption shared alongside, and also revealed a unique detail about London’s birth date.
“One year ago today, an icon was born. My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed.”
Sharing that her daughter was born on November 11th, she wrote, “All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms. Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together.”
The media personality shared glimpses of London’s birthday party as story posts, which showed the one-year-old held by her mother, posing with her husband Carter Reum, and friends.
Hilton shares son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, one year, with Reum.
