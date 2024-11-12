 
Tuesday November 12, 2024
Paris Hilton shares rare detail about daughter celebrating first birthday

Paris Hilton pens down heartfelt note for daughter’s first birthday

By Web Desk
November 12, 2024
Paris Hiltons baby daughter London marked her first birthday on November 11th
Paris Hilton's baby daughter London marked her first birthday on November 11th 

Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London’s first birthday with a pink-themed outdoor party.

The Bling Ring actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures which featured the child with her mother and brother, on Monday, November 11th.

The mom of two expressed her feelings for daughter in a long caption shared alongside, and also revealed a unique detail about London’s birth date.

“One year ago today, an icon was born. My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed.”

Sharing that her daughter was born on November 11th, she wrote, “All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms. Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together.”

The media personality shared glimpses of London’s birthday party as story posts, which showed the one-year-old held by her mother, posing with her husband Carter Reum, and friends.

Hilton shares son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, one year, with Reum.